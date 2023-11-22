Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

