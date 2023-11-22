Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

