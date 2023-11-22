Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.20 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.