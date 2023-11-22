Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.