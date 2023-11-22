Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

