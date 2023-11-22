Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,848 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.