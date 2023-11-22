Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $262.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

