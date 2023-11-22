Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 151,232 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

