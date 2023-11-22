CloudMD Software & Services (DOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 114.09%.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 3.8 %
DOC opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CloudMD Software & Services
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CloudMD Software & Services
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.