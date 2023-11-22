Citigroup Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 447,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 45.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,234,000 after purchasing an additional 393,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

UDR stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

