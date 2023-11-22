China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.82.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

