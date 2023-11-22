Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.1 %

CVR stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.