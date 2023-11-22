Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Down 2.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.43. 1,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

