Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.