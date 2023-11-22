Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Graco worth $84,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

