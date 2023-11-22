Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.41 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $76,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

BIO stock opened at $306.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

