Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 845 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.57.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

