Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

