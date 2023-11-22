Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

