Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after acquiring an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

SRE opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.