Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.93.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

