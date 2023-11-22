Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 548 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.24 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $557.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.38 and a 200 day moving average of $496.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

