Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 307 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSX opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
