Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.