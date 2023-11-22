Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.97.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVE
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.