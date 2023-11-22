Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.97.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.89. The stock has a market cap of C$46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

