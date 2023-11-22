Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA LCG opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (LCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund is a concentrated portfolio focused on US large-cap growth stocks. LCG was launched on Aug 26, 2020 and is managed by Sterling Capital.

