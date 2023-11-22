Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

