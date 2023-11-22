Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,793,000 after buying an additional 2,152,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 376,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 350,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

