Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $562.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

