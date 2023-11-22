Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,626 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 765,794 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

