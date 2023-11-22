Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1,657.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after buying an additional 176,254 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.