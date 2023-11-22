Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8,494.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 337,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after buying an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

MasTec Trading Up 3.0 %

MasTec stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

