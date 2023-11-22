Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.69. 242,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,585,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

