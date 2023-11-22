Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

