Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.07). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of RAPT opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.51. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

