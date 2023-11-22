CannabisCoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.84 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $310,056.65 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

