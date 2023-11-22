Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.99

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$61.99 and last traded at C$61.83, with a volume of 98294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CCO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.45.

Cameco Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.04.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.3525836 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total transaction of C$61,370.00. Also, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$215,696.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,787. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

