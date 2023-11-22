Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $3.04-3.19 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $165.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

