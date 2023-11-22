Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.