Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.