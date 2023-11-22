Brookline Capital Management Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.31). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.40) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

CRSP opened at $67.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.