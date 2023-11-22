Brokers Set Expectations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.58 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

