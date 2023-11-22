Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.89.

Shares of ERF opened at C$21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.60. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$17.65 and a 52 week high of C$25.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

