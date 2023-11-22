Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $413.76 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.71 and its 200 day moving average is $382.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

