Boston Partners Sells 43,260 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in XPO were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

