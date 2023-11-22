Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
