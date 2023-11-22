Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.