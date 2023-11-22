BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

