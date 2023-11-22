BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.