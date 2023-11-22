Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

